How many goals has Erling Haaland scored this season?

The greatest Scandinavian threat on British soil since Harald Hardrada in 1066 continues to pillage Premier League defences at will. Merciless, unforgiving, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

This is Erling Haaland's world and we're just living in it.

Many wondered whether Haaland could export his continental success to British shores, but now there is simply no doubt in anyone's mind: Haaland is here – and able – to conquer.

The 2022/23 season looks increasingly like one we will all remember as the 'year of Erling' and RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the key stats you need to know about the towering talisman.

We have got all his career stats to date, and will continue to update his goalscoring exploits as the season rumbles on.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Erling Haaland Premier League goals

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals in 8 games since arriving at Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

He has already broken records and equalled greatness in his opening appearances. For starters, nobody has ever scored hat-tricks in three consecutive games until Haaland arrived.

The 22-year-old has already equalled the number of Premier League hat-tricks scored by Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Vardy and Frank Lampard, each with hundreds of games under their belts. And the next fastest player to three hat-tricks in Premier League history is Michael Owen, who took 48 games to achieve the feat. Haaland took eight.

Haaland is just nine goals away from last season's Premier League top scorers Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min, who bagged 23 each. They are very respectable totals for a 38-game season, yet Haaland is approaching their total with 30 games left to play.

Erling Haaland Champions League goals

Haaland has scored 28 Champions League goals in just 22 appearances across three different teams in the competition.

He started out scoring for RB Salzburg with eight goals in six games before bagging 15 goals in 13 games for Dortmund.

The behemoth striker has reached three goals in two games for Manchester City, meaning he has scored more goals than games for three different clubs in the Champions League at the age of 22.

Erling Haaland career goals

Bryne FK (2015-17): 16 games, 0 goals

Molde FK (2017-19): 50 games, 20 goals

RB Salzburg (2019-20): 27 games, 29 goals

Dortmund (2020-22): 89 games, 86 goals

Manchester City (2022-): 12 games, 19 goals

TOTAL: 194 games, 154 goals

Last updated: 10am, 6th October 2022

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.