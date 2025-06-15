Carsley's side made a strong start as goals from Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell helped them to a 3-1 victory over Czech Republic on Thursday.

They're only behind leaders Germany, who they face next week, on goal difference in Group B, and know that a win against Slovenia should all but secure their passage to the knockout stages.

Sunday's opponents will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to the Germans in their opener as they seek their first win at the Euro U21s – in what is only their second appearance in the finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Slovenia on TV and online.

When is England v Slovenia?

England v Slovenia will take place on Sunday 15th June 2025.

England v Slovenia kick-off time

England v Slovenia will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Slovenia on?

You can watch live coverage of England v Slovenia on Channel 4.

England matches will be played on Channel 4 throughout the tournament, with other teams' games on 4seven.

How to live stream England v Slovenia online

You can also live stream the match online via Channel 4 and on YouTube.

Both streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v Slovenia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

