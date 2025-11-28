England kick off the final women's international break of the year by facing China at Wembley on Saturday.

Ad

London City Lionesses midfielder Freya Godfrey is among the players called up by Sarina Wiegman, who is without a number of big names due to injury.

Captain Leah Williamson, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, and winger Lauren James are just three of those missing but there is still plenty of quality in the squad.

England put six past China the last time they met, in the group stages of the 2023 World Cup in Australia, and are 12 places above them in the FIFA Rankings.

Another victory on Saturday would be Wiegman's 50th in charge of the Lionesses.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v China on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is England v China?

England v China will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v China kick-off time

England v China will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is England v China on?

You can watch live coverage of England v China on ITV1 from 5pm.

How to live stream England v China online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to England v China on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement England v China odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: England (TBC) Draw (TBC) China (TBC)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.