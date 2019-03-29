Boss Stephon Crawford will be delighted with his team’s efficiency in recent weeks having won 1-0 on four occasions during the run of form.

Dunfermline’s eyes will now be looking up the table at Ayr – who sit three points ahead of them in third.

Ayr have lost three in a row and will not be looking forward to their trip to take on the league’s in-form side.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dunfermline v Ayr United game on TV and online.

What time is the Dunfermline v Ayr United game?

Dunfermline v Ayr United will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 29th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Dunfermline v Ayr United

Fans in Scotland can tune in to watch the game for free on the brand new BBC Scotland channel from 7:00pm.

If you live elsewhere in the UK, you can access coverage on BBC iPlayer as well as on TV (Sky: 457, Freesat: 108, Virgin: 162).

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Dunfermline’s stellar form is in direct contrast to Ayr’s current slump.

Crawford will be determined to lead his team to another victory, though Ayr have proven they can still score goals this season.

Prediction: Dunfermline 2-1 Ayr United

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.