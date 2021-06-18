What channel is Czech Republic v England Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England are well on course to go deep into the tournament, with Gareth Southgate clearly impressed with what he’s seen so far.

The Three Lions recorded a 1-0 win over Croatia in their opener while Czech Republic also secured maximum points in their first match – a 2-0 victory against Scotland.

Patrik Schick already has goal of the tournament wrapped up as he caught Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall off his line as his effort from the halfway line sailed over the shot-stopper.

There are plenty of Euro 2020 fixtures still to come, with the knockout stages now looming and the last-16 taking shape.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and online.

When is Czech Republic v England on TV?

Czech Republic v England will take place on Tuesday 22nd June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 8pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Czech Republic v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Czech Republic v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Czech Republic v England team news

Czech Republic: Injured goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka has been replaced in the squad by Augsburg’s Tomas Koubek.

Schick’s brace against Scotland took him to eight goals in his last nine starts for the Czech Republic but highly-rated teenager Adam Hlozek will be pushing for some minutes to show what he can offer.

England: Southgate will once again have to make a decision on whether Harry Maguire or Tyrone Mings starts at the back.

Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford could also come into the starting XI if the manager wants to rotate his squad.

Czech Republic v England odds

Our prediction: Czech Republic v England

Gareth Southgate will make sure England don’t take their foot off the gas heading into the knockout stages and a comfortable win should be on the cards.

The likes of Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford will be hoping to leave their mark on the game to boost their chances of starting in the latter stages of the tournament.

England’s centre-backs (and Jordan Pickford!) will need to be on their toes with forward Patrik Schick proving he’s capable of scoring goals from distance.

Our prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 England (7/1 at bet365)

