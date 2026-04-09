Another big European night awaits Selhurst Park, with Crystal Palace set to host Fiorentina on Thursday in the first leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

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The Eagles have not been totally convincing in their route to the last eight and needed extra-time to edge past AEK Larnaca in the last round.

Crystal Palace have the talent to go all the way in the Conference League, however, and will be fresh after an extended break.

Fiorentina are battling relegation in Serie A but arrive in South London on a five-game unbeaten run, which includes two victories over Raków Częstochowa in the last round.

While 2025/26 has been an underwhelming season by the Italian outfit's usual standards, they are experienced in the Conference League, having reached two finals and a semi-final in the past three seasons, and, in the likes of Moise Kean, have players who can hurt Palace.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Fiorentina on TV and online.

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When is Crystal Palace v Fiorentina?

Crystal Palace v Fiorentina will take place on Thursday 9 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Fiorentina kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Fiorentina will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Fiorentina on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Crystal Palace v Fiorentina online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Crystal Palace v Fiorentina on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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