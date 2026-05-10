European hopefuls Everton will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Conference League finalists Crystal Palace on Sunday.

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David Moyes's side are among the clutch of clubs hoping to qualify for one of UEFA's tournaments next term, but a four-game winless streak has dented their hopes.

The Toffees, who were on the brink of beating Manchester City before Jérémy Doku's last-gasp equaliser last Monday, will fancy their chances against a Palace team that has lost their last two Prem games since reaching the semi-finals of the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner made a stack of changes for last Sunday's trip to Bournemouth, sandwiched between their double header against Shakhtar Donetsk, but the squad players failed to impress as they were emphatically beaten on the south coast.

The Eagles' big guns returned to the XI for Thursday's 2-1 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk and the home faithful will be on a high as that result sealed their spot in a first-ever European final.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Crystal Palace v Everton on TV and online.

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When is Crystal Palace v Everton?

Crystal Palace v Everton will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Everton kick-off time

Crystal Palace v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Crystal Palace v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports F1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Crystal Palace v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Crystal Palace v Everton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 2.

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