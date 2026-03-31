It is advantage Arsenal ahead of the deciding leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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The Gunners continued the strong defence of their European crown with a 3-1 victory over their Women's Super League rivals at the Emirates last week, with goals from Stina Blackstenius, Chloe Kelly, and Alessia Russo.

It has not been a vintage season for Arsenal in the WSL but Renee Sleggers's side have hit form at just the right time and head across the English capital full of confidence, having won at Stamford Bridge in January.

Lauren James's curler just after the hour is a lifeline for Chelsea, who will look to make the most of their home advantage and overturn a two-goal lead in West London.

Sonia Bompastor delivered the domestic treble in her inaugural season but needs a huge performance from her side to keep their hopes of the club's first Women's Champions League title alive.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Arsenal v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 1 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+ and BBC Two.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game on BBC iPlayer.

Is Chelsea v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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