They face a Nottingham Forest side who have already navigated several tricky fixtures in 2019/20.

Sabri Lamouchi's men were narrowly defeated by West Brom before drawing with Leeds and hammering Birmingham 3-0 at the City Ground.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Nottingham Forest game on TV and online.

What time is the Charlton v Nottingham Forest game?

Charlton v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Charlton v Nottingham Forest

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Anyone who thought Charlton would struggle adapting to life in the Championship has already been proven wrong after their stellar start to the campaign.

The bookies would likely point to a Forest win here but Charlton have already proved capable of holding their own and at home could well secure three points..

Prediction: Charlton 1-0 Nottingham Forest