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What channel is Charlton Athletic v Liverpool Women's FA Cup quarter-final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Charlton Athletic v Liverpool in the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Sunday, 5 April 2026 at 7:30 am
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