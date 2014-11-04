Champions League: predictions for Liverpool and Arsenal's group matches
Coverage details, previews and predictions for all the Champions League group games on TV this Tuesday 4th November
Liverpool found it hard enough going at home when they first faced Real Madrid in the Champions League, but the challenge could be even more fierce away at the Bernabeu with a fit-again Gareth Bale.
Steven Gerrard is expected to be dropped to the bench in anticipation of the weekend's Premier League match against Chelsea, but whatever team manager Brendan Rodgers picks will have to deal with a Real side on an 11-game winning streak in all competitions.
Arsenal theoretically could secure Champions League qualification should they win and Galatasaray lose against Borussia Dortmund. However, should Dortmund slip up then the Gunners would still have a chance of qualifying top of their group, a vital bonus going into the knockout stages.
Real Madrid v Liverpool, 7.30pm ITV (kick-off 7.45pm)
Arsenal v Anderlecht, 7pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 7.45pm)
Zenit St Petersburg v Bayer Leverkusen, 4.55pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 5pm)
Borussia Dortmund v Galatasaray, 7.40pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 7.45pm)
