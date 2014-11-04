Liverpool found it hard enough going at home when they first faced Real Madrid in the Champions League, but the challenge could be even more fierce away at the Bernabeu with a fit-again Gareth Bale.

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard is expected to be dropped to the bench in anticipation of the weekend's Premier League match against Chelsea, but whatever team manager Brendan Rodgers picks will have to deal with a Real side on an 11-game winning streak in all competitions.