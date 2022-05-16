In the other semi-final, Liverpool overcame Villarreal but had a scare in the second leg — going 2-0 down in the first half. That brought the aggregate score to 2-2 and inspired Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool into some second-half heroics before winning 3-2.

Real Madrid shocked viewers in a rollercoaster semi-final tie to overcome Manchester City and secure a place in the Champions League Final 2022. Liverpool and Madrid will now contest the biggest prize in club football at the Stade de France, in Paris.

Now, with both teams having come through dramatic semi-final ties, the final is perfectly poised.

Will Real Madrid capture a 14th Champions League title? Or will Liverpool take their 7th? Liverpool has won the trophy more recently, having defeated Tottenham in 2019's final, but Real Madrid has won the tournament more than any other team. Their last Champions League trophy came in 2018.

Either way, it's sure to be a dramatic spectacle. Read on for the latest on how to get tickets or hospitality packages so you can see the 2022 final unfold live.

How to get tickets to the Champions League Final 2022

Tickets for the Champions League Final are sure to be in high demand, as always. Only supporters with season tickets or memberships, who have attended previous rounds, will have been able to get face-value tickets through the clubs involved.

If you missed out on the initial ticket sales but you're still keen to attend in person, there are ways to get tickets. Unfortunately, you're likely to have to do so via resale sites — which means prices will be inflated.

We've found resale tickets but unfortunately — due to the high profile nature of the event — they're selling for absolutely astronomical figures. The cheapest ticket available at time of writing is over £2000.

That said, Livefootballtickets.com at least have a good Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars, which is reassuring. We still advise caution when buying resale tickets though and encourage you to research sellers before making a purchase.

Champions League Final 2022 hospitality packages

Tickets are in such high demand that even hospitality packages are hard to come by right now, with many having sold out.

However, Liverpool is currently offering its fans a chance to buy the last remaining hospitality packages. On sale from today until Wednesday 18th May, these packages are only available for club members who previously registered for the ticket ballot.

For everyone else, there are still some hospitality packages via the UEFA website and it's possible to enquire with seatunique.com below.

