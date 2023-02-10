It's the only bit of major Scottish silverware that Ange Postecoglou has not yet got his hands on, so he'll want to take no chances on Saturday as there's a place in the quarter-final up for grabs.

Having re-established their nine-point lead at the top of the SPFL on Sunday, Celtic now turn their attention back to the Scottish Cup as they host St Mirren in the fifth round this weekend.

Celtic put five past Scottish Championship side Greenock Morton in the fourth round, the point at which top flight clubs enter the competition, but can expect a tougher test against St Mirren.

They're sixth in the SPFL table, on course for their best league finish since returning to the division five years ago, and beat the Bhoys 2-0 at The SMISA Stadium back in September - so Postecoglou will know not to underestimate them.

That said, Celtic won the reverse fixture 4-0 less than a month ago while St Mirren required penalties to edge past relegation-threatened Dundee United in the last round, so the home side will be heavy favourites.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v St Mirren on TV and online.

When is Celtic v St Mirren?

Celtic v St Mirren will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

Celtic v St Mirren kick-off time

Celtic v St Mirren will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v St Mirren on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 5pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Celtic v St Mirren online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Celtic v St Mirren odds

Celtic (2/11) Draw (11/2) St Mirren (17/2)*

