League Two promotion hopefuls Cambridge United will look to spring an FA Cup upset against Championship side Birmingham City when the Blues visit the Abbey on Saturday.

The hosts are up to sixth in the fourth tier courtesy of a 10-game unbeaten run, which has included five victories.

Cambridge knocked out League One opposition in the last round, beating Stockport County on penalties, and now turn their attention to the Championship visitors.

Birmingham will head to East Anglia with renewed confidence after ending their seven-game winless run with a victory over second-tier leaders Coventry on the weekend.

It would be no surprise to see Chris Davies ring the changes to include some of the fringe players, in what is a sizeable squad, but he will be wary of seeing his side's poor away record continue – having won just two games on the road all season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cambridge v Birmingham on TV and online.

When is Cambridge v Birmingham?

Cambridge v Birmingham will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Cambridge v Birmingham Town kick-off time

Cambridge v Birmingham will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Cambridge v Birmingham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6 from 5:40pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Cambridge v Birmingham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Cambridge v Birmingham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

