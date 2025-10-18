Burton Albion will look to continue their recent rejuvenation when League One strugglers Peterborough United visit the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The Brewers have taken seven points from their last three games to climb off the bottom of the table and rise to 20th.

Last weekend's 3-0 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers was their most impressive performance yet and will be massive for the confidence of Gary Bowyer's side.

The hosts will relish the visit of Peterborough, who have endured a dismal start to the campaign and are propping up the table after 11 games.

Posh's back-to-back wins in September feel a long way away now and are starting to look like a false dawn while Darren Ferguson has been warned by the club chiefs that results have to improve soon.

When is Burton v Peterborough?

Burton v Peterborough will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Burton v Peterborough kick-off time

Burton v Peterborough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Burton v Peterborough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burton v Peterborough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Burton v Peterborough on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

