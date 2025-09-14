The Reds also signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle in a British record transfer before the window slammed shut and the Swedish striker could be in line for his debut this weekend.

Burnley are set for their biggest test since winning promotion back to the Premier League last summer but will take plenty of positives from what has been an impressive start to the season.

Since being outclassed by Tottenham on the opening day, the Clarets have beaten Sunderland at home and were a stoppage-time penalty away from earning a draw at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Burnley v Liverpool?

Burnley v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 14th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Liverpool kick-off time

Burnley v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Burnley v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Burnley (15/2) Draw (9/2) Liverpool (3/10)* Bet Boost: Virgil van Dijk over 0.5 headed shots on target – 11/4 3/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.