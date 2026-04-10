Relegation-threatened Burnley host Brighton on Saturday as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

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While there is life, there is hope for the Clarets but time is running out for Scott Parker's side and recent form does not suggest a turnaround is coming.

The hosts have lost three of their last four games, including a frustrating 3-1 loss away at Fulham ahead of the break.

Brighton, meanwhile, are on the charge and head to Turf Moor hunting a fifth win in six games.

Danny Welbeck's goalscoring form has been key to their recent run and the 35-year-old will hope to pick up where he left off up in Lancashire.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Burnley v Brighton?

Burnley v Brighton will take place on Saturday 11 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Brighton kick-off time

Burnley v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Burnley v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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