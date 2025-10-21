Bristol City are back at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening for the visit of Southampton in the Championship.

The Robins piled the misery on former boss Liam Manning in a 1-0 win away at Norwich City on Saturday to end a four-game run without a victory and climb to seventh in the table.

Their midfield options remain limited due to injury, which means centre-back Zak Vyner is again expected to start in the middle of the park in the midweek clash.

Southampton's goalless draw with Swansea on the weekend means they're now four games unbeaten – the issue for Will Still is that just one of those has been a victory.

Saints are languishing down in 16th as a result but the congestion in the middle of the Championship table means a win away at Ashton Gate could see them return to the top half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Southampton?

Bristol City v Southampton will take place on Tuesday 21st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol City v Southampton kick-off time

Bristol City v Southampton will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol City v Southampton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Bristol City v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Bristol City (8/5) Draw (23/10) Southampton (13/8)*

