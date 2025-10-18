Newcastle United will look to shake their Brighton hoodoo when they head to the South Coast in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Mags have failed to win any of their last five meetings with the Seagulls and have never won a Premier League game at the Amex.

Eddie Howe's side will look to put that record right this weekend and build on the momentum they carried into the international break.

Fabian Hurzeler has made it no secret that he wants more consistency from Brighton, who have dazzled and frustrated fans at times this term.

The hosts often raise their game against the Premier League's better teams and will have no fear ahead of Newcastle's visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Newcastle?

Brighton v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 18th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Newcastle kick-off time

Brighton v Newcastle will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Newcastle on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Brighton v Newcastle live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Newcastle on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

