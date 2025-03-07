What channel is Brentford v Aston Villa Premier League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Brentford v Aston Villa in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
Ollie Watkins will hope to get one over his former side as Aston Villa travel to face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.
The talismanic striker has scored twice and recorded an assist in his last four Premier League outings, though Villa have struggled to keep pace with the Europe-chasing pack.
Boss Unai Emery will be keen to refocus his squad following a 3-1 victory over Club Brugge in the Champions League Round of 16 during midweek.
Brentford sit one place and four points adrift of Villa in the table. Victory would see them all but bridge the gap to the top half.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford v Aston Villa on TV and online.
When is Brentford v Aston Villa?
Brentford v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 8th March 2025.
Brentford v Aston Villa kick-off time
Brentford v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.
What TV channel is Brentford v Aston Villa on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Brentford v Aston Villa online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Listen to Brentford v Aston Villa on radio
You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.
BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.
Brentford v Aston Villa odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Brentford (5/4) Draw (14/5) Aston Villa (15/8)*
