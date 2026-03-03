Bournemouth's eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League will be under threat on Tuesday evening when Brentford visit the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have been back at their best since the turn of the year and sit 10th after earning a 1-1 draw away at the Stadium of Light.

Andoni Iraola's side will have a point to prove against the Bees, who thrashed them 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in December.

Brentford head to the South Coast after a thrilling victory away at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Mikkel Damsgaard bagging the winner in a seven-goal thriller.

That victory, which came after Keith Andrews was handed a new contract, leaves the West Londoners seventh and well-placed in the race for the European spots.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bournemouth v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Bournemouth v Brentford?

Bournemouth v Brentford will take place on Tuesday 3 March 2026.

Bournemouth v Brentford kick-off time

Bournemouth v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Bournemouth v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bournemouth v Brentford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Bournemouth v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

