Bayern eased past Bayer Leverkusen in their all-German round of 16 tie, with in-form Harry Kane scoring three times across the two legs, and are unbeaten at home in the Champions League this term.

The season-ending injury to Jamal Musiala is a blow to Vincent Kompany, who could also be without winger Kingsley Coman and seasoned shot-stopper Manuel Neuer.

Inter, who beat Feyenoord home and away to secure their place in the last eight of the competition, are only missing Denzel Dumfries from their first-choice XI.

They will hope Tuesday night is not their last trip to the Allianz Stadium this season, as the Munich ground will play host to the Champions League final in May.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Inter Milan on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Inter Milan?

Bayern Munich v Inter Milan will take place on Tuesday 8th April 2025.

Bayern Munich v Inter Milan kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Inter Milan will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Inter Milan on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Inter Milan online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Bayern Munich v Inter Milan on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game.

