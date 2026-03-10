Tottenham turn focus to European matters on Tuesday evening, when they take on Atlético Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Crisis levels hit a new high at Spurs last week, with their 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace leaving them just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League, and fans are already losing patience with new boss Igor Tudor.

Europe has been a respite for the North Londoners this term, however, and they head into their last 16 tie after finishing fourth in the League Phase table.

Atlético, who finished 14th and avoided a slip-up against Club Brugge in the play-off round, are wily and streetwise competitors in knockout ties.

They are the form team ahead of Tuesday's first leg, having won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atlético Madrid v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Atlético Madrid v Tottenham?

Atlético Madrid v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Atlético Madrid v Tottenham kick-off time

Atlético Madrid v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atlético Madrid v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Atlético Madrid v Tottenham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Atlético Madrid v Tottenham on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

