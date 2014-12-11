Arsene Wenger sings Let It Go to Arsenal fans in brilliant Frozen parody
Still bitter that Cesc Fabregas is playing for Chelsea? Just Let It Go
What better way to wish Gunners merry Christmas than Arsene Wenger singing Let It Go from Frozen?
The brilliant Arsenal parody has the beleaguered manager pleading with fans to get off his back about the fact that Cesc Fabregas is now in the blue of Chelsea.
The video by Arsenal fan site Gunnerblog features Wenger (yes, we know it's not really him) singing Let It Go from the hit Disney film.
Fabregas moved from Barcelona to Chelsea this summer, but as the song says, for those Arsenal fans still grumbling that Arsene didn't take him back, "He'd probably be injured anyway".
Want to see more Frozen parodies? Find out what happens when Breaking Bad cooked up their own Frozen meth lab.