Hart walked viewers through footage leading up to the Gunners' first goal, which came from a short corner, as opposed to a direct ball into the box.

He said: "Up until this game, 97 per cent of [Arsenal's] corners this season have been direct, they've been slinging it into the box, they've been getting all set up and they've been looking dangerous.

"But one of the players I want to mention in this game – with the players, they never give up, they're always looking for 'how can I get back into this game?' – Declan Rice was sensational all game. They were 1-0 down, he had various moments where he was chasing back, getting on the ball.

"Like I said, 97 per cent [of Arsenal corners have been direct], the instruction from the side is set up and get that ball into some dangerous areas, but Declan Rice has gone: 'You know what, I can see Newcastle are napping, they've got used to the fact we're slinging balls in and can set up against it.' And he's locked eyes with Eberechi Eze.

"We've got everyone thinking it's more than likely this is going to get slung in. But Declan Rice has gone: 'No, I've seen something different.' [Mikel] Merino, picking his nose there, still doesn't know what's going on, he can't believe a short corner is happening, but it's happened. Top players react.

"Declan Rice, beautiful ball in, and Merino, that is a sensational header. Honestly, I can't stress how delicate that is. Absolutely perfect in the corner."

A snippet of footage showed Rice running back to his own half following the goal, pointing to his teammates to get ready for the restart.

Hart said: "That is an Arsenal player saying no, 1-1 is not enough. Get up the other end, get the ball back, it's show time. Little glance at the dugout to say sorry I took the short corner but deal with it, let's get back in this game."

After winning a late corner in injury time, Arsenal reverted to type.

Hart added: "Here we go, this is the Arsenal we expect. Bodies everywhere, Saliba lurking, Gabriel one-on-one with Dan Burn, he's saying get it into that near-post area, I'm going to make something happen."

Cue Gabriel nodding the ball beyond Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope to secure victory for Arsenal.

The Gunners take on Olympiacos in the Champions League at the Emirates Stadium this week, before returning to their home patch for a clash against West Ham under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Another last-gasp defeat at St James' Park, following Liverpool's smash-and-grab winner in August, leaves Eddie Howe's Newcastle in 15th place with just one victory in their opening six matches.

