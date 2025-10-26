Premier League leaders Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Sunday.

Ad

The Gunners are three points clear at the top of the table and have won x games on the bounce, including a midweek 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid that saw Victor Gyokeres end his goal drought.

Mikel Arteta's side will hope to extend their dominant recent record against London clubs but will be wary of the Eagles.

Crystal Palace earned a point at the Emirates last season and have made a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Oliver Glasner will want to see a response from his players after they fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of AEK Larnaca in the Conference League on Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (21/50) Draw (15/4) Crystal Palace (6/1)* Bet Boost: Gabriel over 0.5 headed shots on target – 11/4 3/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.