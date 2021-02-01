What channel is Wolves v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Little did we realise how pivotal Wolves’ reverse fixture with Arsenal would turn out to be in the grand scheme of their Premier League campaign.

The encounter at the Emirates saw Wolves win 2-1 but at the cost of talisman Raul Jimenez suffering a fractured skull after jumping to win a header.

Fans and neutrals alike will be delighted to see popular striker Jimenez recovering well but, in a footballing sense, Wolves have struggled without his presence leading the line and sit way off the European pace in the bottom half.

On the flip side, Arsenal have impressed in their recent Premier League fixtures, with an unbeaten run that has seen them recover from an early plunge.

Mikel Arteta remains at the helm and knows that a win could take his team into the top six, a world away from their miserable start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Arsenal on TV?

Wolves v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wolves v Arsenal will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Chelsea.

What TV channel is Wolves v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Wolves v Arsenal online

Wolves v Arsenal team news

Wolves: The Midlands side have really wrestled with injuries in 2020/21 with full-back trio Marcal, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Jonny all out alongside Jimenez.

Ruben Neves has been tipped to miss the Arsenal clash following the birth of his child, though Romain Saiss may feature if he passes a fitness test.

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains a doubt to feature due to personal reasons, while Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are all doubts.

Martin Odegaard came off the bench at the weekend but could receive a full debut should none of the injured stars prove their fitness.

Wolves v Arsenal odds

Our prediction: Wolves v Arsenal

Wolves look blunt without Jimenez. Step up, Willian Jose. The hard-grafting centre forward has been brought in on loan as a natural focal point for Wolves to build around, but it remains to be seen how he will settle in the top flight.

Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence form a worthy supporting cast, but a consistent goalscorer has been lacking for Wolves.

Arsenal have been buoyed by Alexandre Lacazette’s recent form leading the line and will hope he can dig deep once again to tip them over the line.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Arsenal (9/1 at bet365)

