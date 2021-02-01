What channel is Sheffield United v West Brom Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United and West Brom have both shown flickers of life in recent Premier League fixtures but they’re facing a race against the clock to claw themselves back into the frame for survival.

Wins for Newcastle and Brighton at the weekend have piled the pressure on the bottom three, with the gap between the Seagulls and Fulham now seven points.

West Brom and Sheffield United sit further behind, and will know it’s now or never in terms of putting together a strong run of form.

The Baggies drew with Fulham at the weekend, a result that does neither side any favours, while Sheffield United’s resilient performance against Man City still ended in a defeat to nil.

They boast just 20 points between them this season, averaging that total comes to 36 points combined, a total that probably wouldn’t keep either side afloat, let alone shared between them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v West Brom on TV?

Sheffield United v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 2nd February 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v West Brom will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v West Brom on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v West Brom online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v West Brom team news

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens, Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn have all been absent for some time and will continue to be sidelined.

Oliver Burke and David McGoldrick are expected to get the nod up front in a competitive stable which also includes Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster.

West Brom: Grady Diangana is the only injury doubt for the Baggies. He could still feature but is unlikely to be thrust back into the starting XI.

Mbaye Diagne is pushing for his full debut up front with in-form Matheus Pereira sitting behind him in a 4-4-1-1.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v West Brom

Both sides simply need to win this one. They may both be doomed already, the likelihood is that both teams will be playing Championship football next season – if we’re being completely honest about the situation.

But a win, a precious win, could prove transformational. Sheffield United have improved in recent weeks and even picked up a couple of victories in the process.

If either side is going to step up and hit the other on the front foot, it’s the Blades. Even if they are destined for relegation, there’s still plenty of football to be played and Chris Wilder will be battling for pride – and the faintest glimmer of a near-unthinkable ‘more’.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom (9/1 at bet365)

