Premier League fixtures 2020/2021 on TV – Schedule, all channels, kick-off times, PPV games on box office
Get the latest Premier League fixtures with our comprehensive TV guide to the biggest football games on the box in 2020/21, with detailed listings, match previews and the latest deals.
Published:
There’s just one day of respite for players, managers and fans alike before another midweek batch of Premier League fixtures strike the nation.
Fans must wait patiently for the showpiece game, which also happens to be the final fixture of the round, a grudge match between Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham, with mounting pressure on Jose Mourinho’s shoulders.
Elsewhere, each of the other 18 Premier League teams will contend for points between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, meaning the table could look very different by the weekend.
Sky Sports and BT Sport will continue to boast the lion’s share of coverage, while Amazon Prime Video and occasional free-to-air Premier League games will be shown on BBC throughout the 2020/21 season.
We’re here to keep you up to speed with the latest Premier League fixtures, TV schedule and channel information so that you never miss a moment.
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures – TV schedule
All UK time.
Tuesday 2nd February
Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport 2
Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport 1
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport 2
Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport 1
Wednesday 3rd February
Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport 1
Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport 2
Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport 3
Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport 2
Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport 1
Thursday 4th February
Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport 1
Saturday 6th February
Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport
Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 7th February
Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 8th February
Leeds v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 13th February
Leicester v Liverpool (12:30pm) BT Sport
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man City v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Brighton v Aston Villa (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 14th February
Southampton v Wolves (12pm) Amazon Prime Video
West Brom v Man Utd (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Leeds (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Everton v Fulham (7pm) BT Sport
Monday 15th February
West Ham v Sheffield United (6pm) BT Sport
Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Friday 19th February
Wolves v Leeds (8pm) BT Sport
Saturday 20th February
Southampton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v West Brom (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Fulham v Sheffield United (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 21st February
West Ham v Tottenham (12pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Aston Villa v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Newcastle (7pm) BT Sport
Monday 22nd February
Brighton v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Saturday 27th February
Man City v West Ham (12:30pm) BT Sport
West Brom v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Leeds v Aston Villa (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sunday 28th February
Crystal Palace v Fulham (12pm) BBC – FREE TO AIR
Leicester v Arsenal (12pm) BT Sport
Tottenham v Burnley (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Chelsea v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Liverpool (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 1st March
Everton v Southampton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
TV details, exact fixture dates and times for February onwards yet to be confirmed
Saturday 6th March
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brighton v Leicester
Burnley v Arsenal
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Sheffield United v Southampton
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Brom v Newcastle
West Ham v Leeds
Saturday 13th March
Arsenal v Tottenham
Crystal Palace v West Brom
Everton v Burnley
Fulham v Man City
Leeds v Chelsea
Leicester v Sheffield United
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Southampton v Brighton
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 20th March
Brighton v Newcastle
Burnley v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Leeds
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Sheffield United v Aston Villa
Tottenham v Southampton
West Brom v Everton
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday 3rd April
Arsenal v Liverpool
Aston Villa v Fulham
Chelsea v West Brom
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Sheffield United
Leicester v Man City
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle v Tottenham
Southampton v Burnley
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 10th April
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Wolves
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Leeds
Sheffield United v Arsenal
Tottenham v Man Utd
West Brom v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester
Saturday 17th April
Arsenal v Fulham
Aston Villa v Man City
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Tottenham
Leeds v Liverpool
Leicester v West Brom
Man Utd v Burnley
Newcastle v West Ham
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Sheffield United
Saturday 24th April
Arsenal v Everton
Aston Villa v West Brom
Fulham v Tottenham
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Newcastle
Man City v Southampton
Sheffield United v Brighton
West Ham v Chelsea
Wolves v Burnley
Saturday 1st May
Brighton v Leeds
Burnley v West Ham
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Aston Villa
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Leicester
Tottenham v Sheffield United
West Brom v Wolves
Saturday 8th May
Arsenal v West Brom
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Fulham v Burnley
Leeds v Tottenham
Leicester v Newcastle
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Chelsea
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Brighton
Tuesday 11th May
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Leeds
Everton v Sheffield United
Man Utd v Leicester
West Brom v Liverpool
Wednesday 12th May
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Man City
Southampton v Fulham
Tottenham v Wolves
Saturday 15th May
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Everton v Wolves
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle v Sheffield United
Southampton v Leeds
Tottenham v Aston Villa
West Brom v West Ham
Saturday 23rd May
Arsenal v Brighton (4pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4pm)
Fulham v Newcastle (4pm)
Leeds v West Brom (4pm)
Leicester v Tottenham (4pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (4pm)
Man City v Everton (4pm)
Sheffield United v Burnley (4pm)
West Ham v Southampton (4pm)
Wolves v Man Utd (4pm)
How to watch the Premier League on TV
Sky Sports remains the main home of Premier League football. The Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or pick up the complete sports package from just £23 per month.
NOW TV is essentially Sky Sports without the commitment to a lengthy contract, offering the exact same number of games. They offer every Sky Sports channel via one-off fees – either as a day pass (£9.99) or month pass (£33.99).
BT Sport typically show games in the weekly Saturday lunchtime slot, though in 2020/21 they have been handed extra matches. Sign up for a BT Sport subscription or pick up a contract-free BT Sport monthly pass for £25.
Amazon Prime Video offer sporadic games throughout the season plus bumper rounds of fixtures ahead of each Christmas period. Take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.
Premier League games on free to air TV
Free to air Premier League football has returned, though not quite in the same comprehensive way as during the first lockdown.
Numerous matches were shown on Pick TV and BBC without cost as a way to bring football to the masses while fans were unable to attend games.
However, in 2020/21 the offering is much smaller. Only occasional games will be shown on BBC during the season, but keep checking out this page for the latest updates.
We’ll do everything we can to help you watch every moment of free Premier League football if and when announcements are made.
When will the 2020/21 Premier League season end?
The official end date has been confirmed to be Sunday 23rd May, despite the fact that the season started a month later than usual.
Organisers must shoe-horn the 38-game season into a roughly ‘normal’ schedule, and the end date must come in May to accommodate the rescheduled Euro 2020 – set to start on 11th June 2021.
The Premier League season usually ends in early-to-mid May but will run an extra week to ensure all games are played, with more midweek rounds of fixtures over winter and spring to ensure every fixture is fulfilled.
Will fans be allowed back to stadiums?
Not yet, and there are no imminent signs of a return to limited capacity crowds just yet either.
During the Tier system, Premier League teams in Tier 1 areas were allowed a maximum of 4,000 spectators to attend top flight games, while Tier 2 locations were permitted to allow 2,000 fans.
However, the rules changed in December as many areas were placed into Tier 4 before a full-scale lockdown was imposed.
As vaccines are rolled out and the nation begins to thaw from a third national lockdown, hope will rise that fans will be able to return in some capacity by the end of the season, but nothing should be expected at this point.
Premier League 2020/21 results
Saturday 12th September
Fulham 0-3 Arsenal
Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
West Ham 0-2 Newcastle
Sunday 13th September
West Brom 0-3 Leicester
Tottenham 0-1 Everton
Monday 14th September
Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves
Brighton 1-3 Chelsea
Saturday 19th September
Everton 5-2 West Brom
Leeds 4-3 Fulham
Man Utd 1-3 Crystal Palace
Arsenal 2-1 West Ham
Sunday 20th September
Southampton 2-5 Tottenham
Newcastle 0-3 Brighton
Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool
Leicester 4-2 Burnley
Monday 21st September
Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-3 Man City
Saturday 26th September
Brighton 2-3 Man Utd
Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton
West Brom 3-3 Chelsea
Burnley 0-1 Southampton
Sunday 27th September
Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds
Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle
Man City 2-5 Leicester
West Ham 4-0 Wolves
Monday 28th September
Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa
Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal
Saturday 3rd October
Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace
Everton 4-2 Brighton
Leeds 1-1 Man City
Newcastle 3-1 Burnley
Sunday 4th October
Leicester 0-3 West Ham
Southampton 2-0 West Brom
Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United
Wolves 1-0 Fulham
Man Utd 1-6 Tottenham
Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool
Saturday 17th October
Everton 2-2 Liverpool
Chelsea 3-3 Southampton
Man City 1-0 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-4 Man Utd
Sunday 18th October
Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton
Tottenham 3-3 West Ham
Leicester 0-1 Aston Villa
Monday 19th October
West Brom 0-0 Burnley
Leeds 0-1 Wolves
Friday 23rd October
Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds
Saturday 24th October
West Ham 1-1 Man City
Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United
Sunday 25th October
Southampton 2-0 Everton
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester
Monday 26th October
Brighton 1-1 West Brom
Burnley 0-1 Tottenham
Friday 30th October
Wolves 2 v 0 Crystal Palace
Saturday 31st October
Sheffield United 0-1 Man City
Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
Sunday 1st November
Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton
Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal
Tottenham 2-1 Brighton
Monday 2nd November
Fulham 2-0 West Brom
Leeds 1-4 Leicester
Friday 6th November
Brighton 0-0 Burnley
Southampton 2-0 Newcastle
Saturday 7th November
Everton 1-3 Man Utd
Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds
Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United
West Ham 1-0 Fulham
Sunday 8th November
West Brom 0-1 Tottenham
Leicester 1-0 Wolves
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa
Saturday 21st November
Newcastle 0-2 Chelsea
Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton
Tottenham 2-0 Man City
Man Utd 1-0 West Brom
Sunday 22nd November
Fulham 2-3 Everton
Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham
Leeds 0-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 3-0 Leicester
Monday 23rd November
Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace
Wolves 1-1 Southampton
Friday 27th November
Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle
Saturday 28th November
Brighton 1-1 Liverpool
Man City 5-0 Burnley
Everton 0-1 Leeds
West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United
Sunday 29th November
Southampton 2-3 Man Utd
Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham
Arsenal 1-2 Wolves
Monday 30th November
Leicester 1-2 Fulham
West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa
Saturday 5th December
Burnley 1-1 Everton
Man City 2-0 Fulham
West Ham 1-3 Man Utd
Chelsea 3-1 Leeds
Sunday 6th December
West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester
Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal
Liverpool 4-0 Wolves
Monday 7th December
Brighton 1-2 Southampton
Friday 11th December
Leeds 1-2 West Ham
Saturday 12th December
Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa
Newcastle 2-1 West Brom
Man Utd 0-0 Man City
Everton 1-0 Chelsea
Sunday 13th December
Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham
Fulham 1-1 Liverpool
Arsenal 0-1 Burnley
Leicester 3-0 Brighton
Tuesday 15th December
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
Man City 1-1 West Brom
Wednesday 16th December
Arsenal 1-1 Southampton
Leeds 5-2 Newcastle
Leicester 0-2 Everton
Fulham 0-0 Brighton
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham
West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace
Thursday 17th December
Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley
Sheffield Utd 2-3 Man Utd
Saturday 19th December
Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool
Southampton 0-1 Man City
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-1 Fulham
Sunday 20th December
Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United
Tottenham 0-2 Leicester
Man Utd 6-2 Leeds
West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa
Monday 21st December
Burnley 2-1 Wolves
Chelsea 3-0 West Ham
Saturday 26th December – Boxing Day
Leicester 2-2 Man Utd
Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace
Fulham 0-0 Southampton
Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
Man City 2-0 Newcastle
Sheffield United 0-1 Everton
Sunday 27th December
Leeds 1-0 Burnley
West Ham 2-2 Brighton
Liverpool 1-1 West Brom
Wolves 1-1 Tottenham
Monday 28th December
Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester
Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa
Everton P-P Man City
Tuesday 29th December
Brighton 0-1 Arsenal
Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United
Southampton 0-0 West Ham
West Brom 0-5 Leeds
Man Utd 1-0 Wolves
Wednesday 30th December
Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool
Friday 1st January
Everton 0-1 West Ham
Man Utd 2-1 Aston Villa
Saturday 2nd January
Tottenham 3-0 Leeds
Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United
Brighton 3-3 Wolves
West Brom 0-4 Arsenal
Sunday 3rd January
Newcastle 1-2 Leicester
Chelsea 1-3 Man City
Monday 4th January
Southampton 1-0 Liverpool
Tuesday 12th January
Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle
Burnley 0-1 Man Utd
Wolves 1-2 Everton
Wednesday 13th January
Man City 1-0 Brighton
Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
Thursday 14th January
Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace
Saturday 16th January
Wolves 2-3 West Brom
Leeds 0-1 Brighton
West Ham 1-0 Burnley
Fulham 0-1 Chelsea
Leicester 2-0 Southampton
Sunday 17th January
Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham
Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd
Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace
Monday 18th January
Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle
Tuesday 19th January
West Ham 2-1 West Brom
Leicester 2-0 Chelsea
Wednesday 20th January
Fulham 1-2 Man Utd
Man City 2-0 Aston Villa
Thursday 21st January
Liverpool 0-1 Burnley
Saturday 23rd January
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle
Tuesday 26th January
Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham
Newcastle 1-2 Leeds
Southampton 1-3 Arsenal
West Brom 0-5 Man City
Wednesday 27th January
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 0-0 Wolves
Brighton 0-0 Fulham
Everton 1-1 Leicester
Man Utd 1-2 Sheffield Utd
Thursday 28th January
Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool
Saturday 30th January
Everton 0-2 Newcastle
Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves
Man City 1-0 Sheffield United
West Brom 2-2 Fulham
Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd
Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa
Sunday 31st January
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Leicester 1-3 Leeds
West Ham 1-3 Liverpool
Brighton 1-0 Tottenham
