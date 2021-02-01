What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
A weekend of Premier League fixtures promises plenty of drama at both ends of the table, with every team in action across an intense two-day period.
Man Utd face Arsenal in one of the showpiece games of the round, particularly following the Red Devils’ defeat to Sheffield United during the week.
West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium with both teams in the mix for Champions League places, while Tottenham will hope to bounce back against Brighton despite losing Harry Kane to injury.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Elsewhere, there’s Championship action on Sky in the coming days while BBC are showing the Copa Libertadores final live from Brazil for an extra spot of drama this weekend.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Monday 1st February
Selected key matches on TV.
Championship
Watford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Tuesday 2nd February
Premier League
Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport
Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 3rd February
Premier League
Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport
Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport
Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport
Championship
Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Thursday 4th February
Premier League
Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 5th February
Championship
Swansea v Norwich (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
League One
Gillingham v Lincoln (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Saturday 6th February
Premier League
Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport
Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Sunday 7th February
Premier League
Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Hamilton v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.