What live football is on TV tonight?

A weekend of Premier League fixtures promises plenty of drama at both ends of the table, with every team in action across an intense two-day period.

Man Utd face Arsenal in one of the showpiece games of the round, particularly following the Red Devils’ defeat to Sheffield United during the week.

West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium with both teams in the mix for Champions League places, while Tottenham will hope to bounce back against Brighton despite losing Harry Kane to injury.

Elsewhere, there’s Championship action on Sky in the coming days while BBC are showing the Copa Libertadores final live from Brazil for an extra spot of drama this weekend.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Monday 1st February

Selected key matches on TV.

Championship

Watford v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Tuesday 2nd February

Premier League

Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport

Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 3rd February

Premier League

Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport

Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport

Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport

Championship

Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Thursday 4th February

Premier League

Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 5th February

Championship

Swansea v Norwich (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

League One

Gillingham v Lincoln (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 6th February

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 7th February

Premier League

Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Hamilton v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

