What channel is Brighton v Tottenham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton’s failure to win any of their Premier League fixtures at home is a big reason why they are at the wrong end of the table, and life may not get any easier when they face Tottenham this weekend.

The Seagulls are hovering just above the relegation zone and will need to pull out all the stops against Spurs, who have one of the best away records in the division.

Spurs boast loftier ambitions than their opponents and sit sixth in the table despite losing to current champions Liverpool in their last outing.

Jose Mourinho will demand a repeat of the previous result between the two teams when Harry Kane and Gareth Bale netted in a 2-1 win last November.

However, he’ll have to achieve that result without the aid of Kane, who left the field with a pair of ankle problems that could rule him out for several weeks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Tottenham on TV?

Brighton v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 31st January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Tottenham will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Brighton v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Brighton v Tottenham online

Brighton v Tottenham team news

Brighton: Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are all absent for this one through injury, while backup keeper Jason Steele is a doubt.

Graham Potter is likely to field an unchanged XI to the one that drew with Fulham last time out.

Tottenham: Kane is out. We don’t know the full timescale, but he won’t be fit to feature this weekend. Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon are also out, while Dele Alli is a doubt.

Bale should be desperate to start here, but his muted performances since returning to north London mean he isn’t a guaranteed replacement. He will battle Carlos Vinicius for a place in the starting XI.

Brighton v Tottenham odds

Our prediction: Brighton v Tottenham

Brighton have a lot of quality sitting in the physio room right now. Game-changers are at a premium in their squad, but most of them are sidelined.

They’re on a poor run of form barring a win over Leeds that was effectively gift-wrapped for them, given the goal they scored.

Tottenham will miss Kane, but in Son Heung Min, they still boast an elite goalscorer. It’s time for the supporting cast to step up, and they should.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-2 Tottenham (11/1 at bet365)

