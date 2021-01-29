What channel is Chelsea v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel heads into his second match in charge of the west London club seeking to avoid an upset and claim victory over battling Burnley.

Tuchel’s remit is to get Chelsea back into the top four before challenging for the Premier League title – yet Burnley could provide some discomfort on Sunday.

The Clarets have edged away from the drop zone in recent weeks and have played exactly half of their Premier League fixtures for this season as they near safety for another season.

Burnley will hope to avoid the 3-0 thrashing inflicted by Chelsea when these sides met back in October.

Yet while the Blues are not expected to be at their best as the dust continues to settle following Frank Lampard’s sacking earlier this week, they are still favourites to win here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Burnley on TV?

Chelsea v Burnley will take place on Sunday 31st January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Burnley will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Burnley on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Chelsea v Burnley online

Chelsea v Burnley team news

Chelsea: There is hope N’Golo Kante will be fit enough to feature under Tuchel for the first time, having not played because of injury since the loss to Manchester City at the start of January.

Burnley: Charlie Taylor is set to miss another clash with a hamstring issue, but Dyche has most of his players ready and raring to go.

Josh Brownhill is the only other doubt after being forced off against Villa though his issue isn’t serious.

Chelsea v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea will still be finding their feet under new manager Tuchel come Sunday and Burnley may prove a tough, resilient opposition here.

Indeed, Dyche will have his men marshalled at the weekend and will hope to pinch a point from the trip to London, even if it means grinding out a goalless draw.

But the Blues should just edge it over 90 minutes. Tuchel can rely on a high-quality forward line to get the job done, while the Clarets are unlikely to offer much in attack themselves.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

