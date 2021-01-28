What channel is Arsenal v Man Utd Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to put their dismal defeat to Sheffield United behind them as they continue their battle in the Premier League title race when they rock up at old foes Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

United have surged to the top of the table after going unbeaten in their Premier League fixtures since a loss to Arsenal in this reverse tie at the start of November.

However, a shocking 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford to the Premier League’s bottom club may have dented confidence across the board.

On the flip side, Arsenal are unbeaten in the league since Christmas, having a youthful exuberance about their forward line and can cut the gap on the top four with a win here.

And for fans watching at home, this game promises much more of the attacking drama that was sadly missing in the previous meeting between the two sides.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd on TV?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 30th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Liverpool, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Man Utd team news

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta is sweating on late fitness tests for Pablo Mari, Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may again miss this game due to what Arteta described as “personal family reasons”.

Thomas Partey is rated 50/50 for the encounter but there is less hope that Emile Smith Rowe will feature after the playmaker suffered a muscle injury in midweek.

Man Utd: Defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain out, while Brandon Williams and Eric Bailly are doubts, but apart from that Solskjaer has a fully-fit first team to choose from.

Anthony Martial has come back under pressure. Edinson Cavani could lead the line here.

Arsenal v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Arsenal v Man Utd

Arsenal are enjoying football once again but should Aubameyang and Smith Rowe not feature here then their job is going to prove extremely tough against a United defence that has greatly improved since these sides last met – for the most part – but that Sheffield United result could hurt them.

United hadn’t feared anyone recently until midweek, and Arsenal need Partey in the middle of the park to stop the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba weaving their magic.

This game should produce goals at both ends but it could be United who snatch it late on if they react well to their recent defeat. Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Martial all have the ability to turn a game in a flash – and this is what might undo Arsenal eventually on Saturday.

Our prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Man Utd (10/1 at bet365)

