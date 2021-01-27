FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, quarter-final draw details and more

The FA Cup has boiled down to just 16 teams, with every upcoming tie to be shown live on TV and various live streaming services – and plenty of games being made free-to-air – at the business end of the competition.

Just four non-Premier League sides have made it into the fifth round after several non-league minnows were sent packing by elite opposition last time out.

Barnsley host Chelsea at Oakwell, while Swansea face the daunting task of shutting down Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor and Bristol City are pitted against Premier League basement boys Sheffield United in two encounters ripe for an upset.

In terms of all-Premier League ties, Manchester United v West Ham and Everton v Tottenham are the pick of the bunch and we’ve got all the TV details across BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest ties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, and full fifth round draw details.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are mostly being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

Other games will also be broadcast via the BBC Sport website.

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Some games will be shown exclusively live on The FA Player, a free service from The FA to compensate for the fact that fans cannot attend matches in person.

All you need to do is sign up and you can tune in for several games without paying a penny.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – fifth round

Ties to be played on 9/10/11th February

Dates & TV details TBC

Barnsley v Chelsea

Burnley v Bournemouth

Everton v Tottenham

Leicester v Brighton

Man Utd v West Ham

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Swansea v Man City

Wolves v Southampton

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Draw details are yet to be confirmed, but you can expect the FA Cup quarter-final draw to take place on Thursday 11th February before the game selected on TV that evening.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend slot around 20th March.

We’ll bring you all the TV details and timings once everything is firmed up.

