What channel is Everton v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton host Leicester in one of the most enticing Premier League fixtures of the midweek round between two sides on the up.

Advertisement

The Toffees have played fewer games than any other team in the top flight – just 17, compared to up to 20 played by those around them – but sit seventh with just three points’ gap to the top four.

Winning both of their games in hand on the top three would skyrocket Everton up to three points short of the summit, a remarkable feat, and with five wins from their last six games, there’s every chance they could climb.

Leicester are one of the teams position above them and boast their own lofty ambitions.

A win for the Foxes would see them go level with Manchester City as the title race continues to boil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leicester on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Everton v Leicester on TV?

Everton v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Everton v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Leicester team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford, Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Davies, Gomes, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin.

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Ndidi, Albrighton, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Perez.

Everton v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (19/10) Draw (23/10) Leicester (6/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Everton v Leicester

Two great teams, two great managers, two great runs of form. There’s very little to separate the teams going into tonight.

Everton’s defence is improving by the game, Jordan Pickford is proving his credentials as England’s No.1 – not that his over-the-top critics will acknowledge his upturn in form, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back from injury.

Leicester are without Jamie Vardy and will surely miss his presence, but Harvey Barnes and James Maddison will be determined to pick up the slack. This could be a top encounter.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.