What channel is Burnley v Aston Villa Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Aston Villa can continue their march up the table with a victory over relegation-threatened Burnley in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures.

Villa sit in ninth despite playing two – and in some cases three – fewer games than those around them.

A win tonight could elevate them to seventh, and a further victory in their games in hand would thrust them into a battle for the top four.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for Dean Smith and his side who so narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Burnley have edged themselves clear of immediate danger following a staggering 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield last time out in the top flight, but Sean Dyche will know that victory means nothing without following it up with more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Aston Villa on TV?

Burnley v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Aston Villa will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Burnley v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Burnley v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Aston Villa team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Brady, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins.

Burnley v Aston Villa odds

bet365 odds: Burnley (29/10) Draw (13/5) Aston Villa (10/11)*

Our prediction: Burnley v Aston Villa

Burnley are looking an increasingly solid prospect in the Premier League, as is the way with Dyche’s men. Their slow start has given way to optimism.

Villa are an all-or-nothing team having only drawn two of their 17 matches so far but their recent win over Newcastle and a stellar performance to frustrate a rampant Manchester City prove they have enough to keep churning out results.

Expect a tight contest at Turf Moor, but expect Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish to provide a match-winning spark for the visitors.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-2 Aston Villa (17/2 at bet365)

