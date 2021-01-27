What channel is Brighton v Fulham Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Brighton and Fulham lock horns in a crucial relegation clash as midweek Premier League fixtures return to our screens.

The sides sit 17th and 18th respectively and both lack a killer touch despite shoots of optimism from their general play in 2020/21 so far.

Victory for the hosts would open up an eight-point gap between themselves and the drop-zone, though a Fulham victory would close the gap to two points with a game in hand, and also haul Newcastle firmly into the relegation mixer.

Brighton have struggled to be clinical this season but a gifted finish against Leeds last time out handed them a much-needed win.

Fulham recently enjoyed a strong run of draws but lacked a cutting edge to convert single points into three points.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Fulham on TV?

Brighton v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 27th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Fulham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Fulham team news

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, White, Groß, March, Mac Allister, Maupay, Trossard.

Fulham predicted XI: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa, Bryan, Cavaleiro, Lookman.

Brighton v Fulham odds

bet365 odds: Brighton (21/20) Draw (12/5) Fulham (14/5)*

Our prediction: Brighton v Fulham

The importance of not losing here could potentially kill the game as a spectacle. This may not be one for the neutrals.

Both sides have shown some real glimmers of quality in their respective midfields, but have failed to adequately halt attackers and breach defences in recent weeks.

It’s a perfect time for a match-winner to step up and deliver for their team, but this one will most likely end in a stalemate.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-1 Fulham (6/1 at bet365)

