What channel is Sheffield United v Plymouth FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Sheffield United will hope to continue an upturn in recent form when they face Plymouth in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Blades followed up their 3-2 victory over Bristol Rovers in the third round earlier this month with a 1-0 Premier League win against Newcastle.

And while Chris Wilder’s men have since lost to Tottenham, there’s no doubting the morale boost a run of FA Cup fixtures could hand to the relegation strugglers.

Yet Plymouth head to South Yorkshire seeking to make it five games on the bounce in all competitions without defeat.

The Pilgrims beat Championship outfit Huddersfield Town 3-2 in the previous round of the FA Cup and will arrive at Bramall Lane with confidence of producing another upset here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Plymouth on TV?

Sheffield United v Plymouth will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Plymouth will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Plymouth on?

While many FA Cup fixtures are being broadcast on TV over the weekend, Sheffield United v Plymouth will be shown live solely online.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Plymouth online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and the Red Button on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Plymouth team news

Sheffield United: Sander Berge and Jack O’Connell remain sidelined for the Blades, but there is hope Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn and Lys Mousset may be fit enough to feature.

Wilder could opt to rest some of his key players so they are ready for upcoming Premier League encounters with Manchester United and Manchester City. But the boss will field a strong XI as wins breed confidence.

Plymouth: Top scorer Luke Jephcott should start up front and could feature alongside new signing Niall Ennis.

Boss Ryan Lowe doesn’t have any fresh injury concerns and could stick with the flexible 3-5-2 formation that caused Huddersfield and Sunderland trouble on recent weeks.

Sheffield United v Plymouth odds

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Plymouth

Plymouth have struck up an identity under boss Lowe and the arrival of Ennis – if he starts – will only strengthen confidence within the squad that they can cause an upset here.

And with Sheffield United enduring such a miserable time of it this season, Saturday’s tie is probably the best place to seek an FA Cup upset.

Wilder doesn’t need the cup other than to bring confidence back to his troops. Yet that’s easier said than done and the boss will have to rest some players here as he keeps an eye on upcoming Premier League fixtures. This match could well go past 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Plymouth (a.e.t) – (Plymouth to progress: 3/1)

