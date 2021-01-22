FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, draw details and more

The FA Cup returns this weekend with all 16 fixtures live on TV and various live streaming services including a host of free-to-air games meaning you will be able to soak up the best of the fourth round action.

Manchester United and Liverpool top the billing in a rematch of last weekend’s goalless Premier League encounter, and the Reds will be determined to claw a victory this weekend to halt a shocking run of league form.

Beyond the showpiece tie of the round, there are plenty of enthralling match-ups between top flight giants and non-league minnows.

Cheltenham Town face the daunting task of keeping Pep Guardiola’s Man City at bay, while non-league Chorley open the weekend’s action with a clash against Wolves.

Luton face Chelsea and Wycombe take on Tottenham in a couple of other enticing clashes to play out this weekend, and we’ve got all the TV details across BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, and full fifth round draw details.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are mostly being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

Other games will also be broadcast via the BBC Sport website.

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Some games will be shown exclusively live on The FA Player, a free service from The FA to compensate for the fact that fans cannot attend matches in person.

All you need to do is sign up and you can tune in for several games without paying a penny.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – fourth round

Friday 22nd January

Chorley v Wolves (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 23rd January

Southampton v Arsenal (12:15pm) BT Sport 1

Sheffield United v Plymouth (3pm) BBC Sport website / BBC iPlayer

West Ham v Doncaster (3pm) BBC Sport website / BBC iPlayer

Bournemouth v Crawley (3pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Brighton v Blackpool (3pm) BT Sport Extra 3

Swansea v Nottingham Forest (3pm) BT Sport Extra 4

Barnsley v Norwich (3pm) BT Sport Extra 5

Millwall v Bristol City (3pm) BT Sport Extra 6

Cheltenham v Man City (5:30pm) BBC One

Sunday 24th January

Chelsea v Luton (12pm) BBC One

Brentford v Leicester (2:30pm) BT Sport 1

Fulham v Burnley (2:30pm) BT Sport Extra 2

Man Utd v Liverpool (5pm) BBC One

Everton v Sheffield Wednesday (8pm) BT Sport 1

Monday 25th January

Wycombe v Tottenham (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

Well, it’s already happened! The fourth and fifth round draws were held on the same evening following the conclusion of the third round ties.

This ensured that clubs could have a head-start in planning logistics should they proceed to the next stage of the competition.

The full set of potential fixtures are as follows:

Fulham or Burnley v Bournemouth or Crawley

Man Utd or Liverpool v West Ham or Doncaster

Sheffield United or Plymouth v Millwall or Bristol City

Chorley or Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury or Arsenal

Barnsley or Norwich v Chelsea or Luton

Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe or Tottenham

Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Man City

Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool

Fifth round matches are scheduled for the midweek slot around 9th/10th February.

We’ll bring you all the TV details and timings once everything is firmed up.

