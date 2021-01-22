What channel is Chorley v Wolves FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chorley will hope to pull off another FA Cup upset when they welcome Premier League side Wolves to Victory Park on Friday night.

Advertisement

The Lancashire club stunned Championship outfit Derby 2-0 in the third round of this competition earlier in January to set up another mouthwatering contest.

Wolves will head north as heavy favourites to claim victory after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in one of the more high-profile FA Cup fixtures of the previous round.

Indeed, plenty are expected to tune in to watch this game live on TV and online, with Wolves hoping to end a two-match losing streak endured since the win over Palace.

Chorley beat Farsley Celtic 3-2 in their last outing to move ninth in the National League North.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chorley v Wolves on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chorley v Wolves on TV?

Chorley v Wolves will take place on Friday 22nd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chorley v Wolves will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Manchester United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chorley v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chorley v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chorley v Wolves team news

Chorley: Connor Hall is likely to start again up front after scoring in the wins over Derby and Farsley Celtic this month, while manager Jamie Vermiglio is expected to name a similar XI to that which edged the Rams.

Matt Urwin should keep his spot between the sticks, while Mike Calveley will hope to run the show in the middle of the park.

Wolves: Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal are all injured. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo may also decide to rest some of his key men ahead of upcoming league fixtures against Chelsea and Palace.

Eighteen-year-old Fabio Silva could start again up top – as he did in the last round of the FA Cup – as could Romain Saiss. Teenage defender Rayan Ait Nouri may also start after a recent upturn in outings for the Molineux club.

Chorley v Wolves odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chorley (16/1) Draw (15/2) Wolves (1/8)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chorley v Wolves

Chorley stunned Derby last time out but that Rams side have been struggling in the Championship. Wolves are a totally different proposition and Nuno sees the FA Cup as a chance to deliver some silverware this season.

Wolves won’t take this tie for granted, so expect to see some experience injected into this side.

The weather conditions in the north west could balance out the game somewhat but Wolves should have enough to bypass the minnows here and progress to the fifth round.

Our prediction: Chorley 1-3 Wolves (11/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our FA Cup fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.