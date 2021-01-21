What channel is Cheltenham v Man City FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City will arrive at Whaddon Road on Saturday firm favourites to see off League Two side Cheltenham and glide into the FA Cup fifth round.

However, manager Pep Guardiola will be wary of avoiding an upset in one of the most uneven FA Cup fixtures of the weekend.

There are 71 places between City and their hosts Cheltenham in the English football ladder – and the visitors have their eyes on a third FA Cup trophy win in a decade.

City head into this tie having just played Aston Villa in a rescheduled Premier League game and Guardiola will have half an eye on upcoming fixtures with West Brom, Sheffield United, Burnley and Liverpool.

As for Cheltenham, manager Michael Duff has his men on a worrying run of form that has seen them drop away from the League Two automatic promotion places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Cheltenham v Man City on TV?

Cheltenham v Man City will take place on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Cheltenham v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous FA Cup games taking place this weekend including Man United v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Cheltenham v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:20pm

How to live stream Cheltenham v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Cheltenham v Man City team news

Cheltenham: Chris Hussey is expected to be fit for the City game despite a foot injury, while there is hope Lewis Freestone will have recovered in time from a toe problem.

The likes of Matty Blair, Conor Thomas and top scorer Alfie May should all be assured of a place in the XI.

Man City: Sergio Aguero’s stop-start season just took another turn for the worse following a positive COVID test just after already isolating.

Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne are out with knocks while Aymeric Laporte may not be quite ready for a return to action.

Cheltenham v Man City odds

Our prediction: Cheltenham v Man City

Cheltenham come into this tie having won just one of their last nine fixtures – that being their 2-1 victory over Mansfield that earned them a place in the FA Cup third round.

And while boss Hussey will be hopeful his men can perform well against a City side stocked with talent, in reality Guardiola’s men should have no problem winning here, just as they put three past Championship side Birmingham in the previous round.

City will have plenty of young blood in the XI with Zack Steffen, Liam Delap and Felix Nmecha potentially starting. But the boss will also likely select from the likes of Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva to steady the ship here.

Our prediction: Cheltenham 0-5 Man City (12/1 at bet365)

