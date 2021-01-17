What channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will hope Sheffield United’s run of two victories on the bounce isn’t a sign of things to come when they travel to South Yorkshire on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Blades backed up their FA Cup win over Bristol Rovers with a 1-0 triumph against out-of-form Newcastle in the top flight on Tuesday.

It means Chris Wilder’s side now have a league win under their belt after 18 Premier League fixtures this season.

Yet reality may come to bite the Blades on Sunday when high-flying Spurs rock up at their stadium seeking all three points.

Jose Mourinho’s men are desperate to get back in the title race and, after coming through their rescheduled game with Fulham on Wednesday, are now focused on this latest away trip.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Tottenham on TV and online.

Follow us on our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Tottenham on TV?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 17th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Tottenham will kick off at 2:05pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Sheffield United v Tottenham team news

Sheffield United: Enda Stevens and George Baldock are rated 50/50 for this clash, while Oli McBurnie is less likely to recover in time from injury.

Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson and Sander Berge are all ruled out. Billy Sharp may start after scoring the winner for the Blades from the bench in their previous outing.

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso is the only major absentee for Spurs in this one, though Steven Bergwijn is a doubt after missing the Fulham game with “physical problems” according to Jose Mourinho.

Eric Dier picked up a knock during the game but managed to shake it off and should start this weekend provided no lasting damage or delayed issue has been triggered.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Tottenham

Sheffield United have certainly given themselves a chance of survival with the recent win over Newcastle but in reality Tottenham should overpower this side.

Spurs like to hit opponents on the break and are expected to exploit gaps left by Wilder’s men when they inevitably try to push forward.

This could be a routine game for Mourinho, who will want the result settled early so he can manage his players. Don’t expect a rampage from Tottenham here – just enough to secure the three points.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-2 Tottenham

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.