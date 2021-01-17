What channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

The most eagerly-anticipated derby between Liverpool and Manchester United in years kicks off this Sunday with both sides firmly in the title race.

League leaders United have enjoyed a stellar run of form over the past two months and will hope to secure a win at Anfield for the first time since 2016.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League fixtures – a run that has earned them 29 points from a possible 33.

However, Liverpool are still well in the mix despite a blip in form that has seen them go three games without a win in the league.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be desperate to get a result over the Reds’ rivals here and lay a marker down for the title race heading into the second half of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man Utd on TV?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 17th January 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Newcastle, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Man Utd team news

Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota remain injured. However, Klopp could have both Naby Keita and Joel Matip available here.

The boss started Takumi Minamino in the FA Cup win over Aston Villa but Roberto Firmino is likely to return to the XI. Thiago Alcantara could also come back into the starting line-up.

Man Utd: Paul Pogba played a full 90 minutes and scored the winning goal against Burnley last time out, allaying fears the Frenchman is carrying an injury.

He should start again in midfield, but defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones are still sidelined. Victor Lindelof is rated 50/50 to be available for selection, while Solskjaer could stick with the forward line of Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial.

Liverpool v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Liverpool v Man Utd

United are the in-form team in the country right now but Liverpool should be fresh for this encounter and Klopp will field his strongest XI, which means a return of their blistering forward line.

Thiago’s inclusion in midfield could be key as his presence against Fernandes will likely determine how dangerous United are.

The form book certainly suggests Solskjaer’s men will earn at least a point at Anfield and of course both teams will be desperate not to lose. A draw therefore seems a likely outcome.

Our prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd (7/1 at bet365)

