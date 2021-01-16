What channel is Leeds v Brighton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa will be expecting a response from his players when they face Brighton on Saturday after the Whites’ FA Cup humiliation to Crawley last weekend.

Leeds were dumped out of the competition by the League Two club and now only have their Premier League fixtures to focus on for the rest of the season.

Bielsa’s men welcome Brighton to West Yorkshire with the Seagulls themselves in need of a victory to ease concerns of the drop.

Brighton sit just above the relegation zone following a reasonable run of results over the Christmas period.

However, their defensive lapses have become an issue in recent weeks and that means we’re likely to see goals at Elland Road, considering how Leeds also tend to neglect duties at the back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Brighton on TV?

Leeds v Brighton will take place on Saturday 16th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Manchester United, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Brighton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Leeds v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Brighton team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips is suspended for this tie, so Pascal Struijk could sit in front of the defence again. Centre-back Robin Koch is still out with a knee injury but Diego Llorente is set to be fast-tracked back into the first team and could feature here.

Question marks linger of Tyler Roberts’ inclusion, with Bielsa expected to bring Patrick Bamford back into the starting XI, as Rodrigo drops into midfield.

Brighton: Graham Potter’s sprawling injury list isn’t clearing up any time soon. Aaron Connolly, Jose Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck are all definitively out of this weekend.

Steven Alzate and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are close to returns, while Yves Bissouma is back from a ban.

Our prediction: Leeds v Brighton

Leeds have blown hot and cold this season and are susceptible to a defensive meltdown at times. Yet this should be a game they win by a goal or two.

Brighton’s own defensive frailties mean they will have to try and match Leeds going forward if they are to claim anything from this trip to West Yorkshire.

And Bielsa will hope that by rolling the dice enough times with waves of attack that his men simply outscore the Seagulls here.

Our prediction: Leeds 4-2 Brighton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.