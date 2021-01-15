Premier League most assists 2020/21 – who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Premier League playmakers are battling it out for team and individual glory in 2020/21, with top stars recording masses of assists in the opening half of the season.

The all-time Premier League assist record appears to be under severe threat this time around after Kevin De Bruyne levelled Thierry Henry’s long-standing record last season.

The Belgian star will have been disappointed not to set the outright record, but he’s on course to push Henry all the way once again this time around.

He is joined by another supreme playmaker in the hunt for glory, none other than England superstar Harry Kane, who has led Tottenham in an exemplary manner up front.

The striker has dropped deeper in 2020/21 to add more assists to his game as well as being the team’s most reliable goalscorer.

There’s still plenty of road left to run this season, but who will lift the Playmaker of the Season award?

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Premier League most assists standings in 2020/21.

Premier League most assists 2020/21

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 11 assists (12 goals) Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 10 assists (3 goals) Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 7 assists (11 goals) Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 7 assists (5 goals) Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 6 assists (12 goals) Marcus Rashford (Leicester) – 5 assists (7 goals) Mateusz Klich (Leeds) – 5 assists (3 goals) Andy Robertson (Liverpool) – 5 assists (1 goal) Lucas Digne (Everton) – 5 assists (0 goals) Che Adams (Southampton) – 4 assists (4 goals)

Last updated – Monday 18th January

Who will win the Premier League Playmaker of the Season 2020/21?

This looks like a more clear-cut three-horse race than the Premier League top scorers battle.

Kane’s tally is buoyed by his remarkable four assists for Son in a single match earlier in the campaign, but to his credit, he has continued to supply the South Korean star.

De Bruyne is purring into form and may be considered the favourite to claim the Playmaker crown this time around.

Keep an eye out for Fernandes though. He is arguably the most important, influential player for any team in the Premier League right now. When he ticks, Man Utd do. When he fails, Man Utd do.

United are firmly in the title race and if they are to maintain their place in the mix, Fernandes’ supply rate will need to remain consistent.

Most assists in Premier League history

Ryan Giggs – 162 assists Cesc Fabregas – 111 assists Wayne Rooney – 103 assists Frank Lampard – 102 assists Dennis Bergkamp – 94 assists David Silva – 93 assists Steven Gerrard – 92 assists James Milner – 85 assists David Beckham – 80 assists Teddy Sheringham & Kevin De Bruyne – 76 assists

Most Premier League assists record in a single season

Thierry Henry (Arsenal, 2002/03) – 20 assists Kevin De Bruyne (Man City, 2019/20) – 20 assists Mesut Ozil (Arsenal, 2015/16) – 19 assists Frank Lampard (Chelsea, 2004/05) – 18 assists Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea, 2014/15) – 18 assists

