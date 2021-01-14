What channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal host Crystal Palace to conclude the current batch of midweek Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners have suffered a miserable season so far and linger in 11th but have shown signs of life in recent weeks with three consecutive league wins to their name.

Boss Mikel Arteta will also be pleased with three back-t0-back clean sheets in all competitions.

On the other hand, Palace are wavering in the bottom half. They have won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Roy Hodgson knows he is under increasing pressure to climb up the league after being back with top signings such as Eberechi Eze but will also be wary of the threat Arsenal can pose.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on TV?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will take place on Thursday 14th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Crystal Palace will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Man Utd.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Arsenal v Crystal Palace online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can also watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Arsenal v Crystal Palace team news

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli is out of action following an injury in the warm-up for their last outing.

Thomas Partey and Gabriel are both close to returning to the side, but the Palace clash is likely to come just too soon.

Crystal Palace: The injury list doesn’t appear to be getting shorter with six players ruled out and two doubts.

Centre-back duo Scott Dann and Gary Cahill are close to returning, but Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Connor Wickham, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Jeffrey Schlupp are all out.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Palace will adopt their usual compact style, regardless of Arsenal’s standing in the league.

The Gunners simply must attack in this one. Palace can be a tough nut to crack, but once a breakthrough is made, they’re liable to crumbling.

This is a golden opportunity for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to step up his game and rebuild his confidence while in-form attackers Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith Rowe are on hand to support as well as thrive alone.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace

