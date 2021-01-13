What channel is Man City v Brighton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City can continue their march towards the Premier League summit when they face Brighton in a big clash this evening.

City are unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions, having lost just two competitive games since the start of the season.

Their defensive record has improved massively in recent Premier League fixtures and, with goals starting to flow, Pep Guardiola’s men are positioning themselves for a strong surge.

On the other hand, Brighton are in real peril in the bottom half. They are just three points clear of the relegation zone and Fulham – who sit below them – boast two games in hand.

Graham Potter is under major pressure to improve results and he needs an upturn fast, though a trip to the Etihad is rarely a charitable experience.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Man City v Brighton on TV?

Man City v Brighton will take place on Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v Brighton will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Tottenham v Fulham.

What TV channel is Man City v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Man City v Brighton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Man City v Brighton team news

Man City: Sergio Aguero has suffered another set-back, this time in the form of a positive COVID-19 test. He is sidelined alongside Eric Garcia with the virus.

Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Ederson are all back in the fold and could feature here. Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte are ruled out through injury.

Brighton: The Seagulls’ issues have been compounded by a sprawling injury list that features no fewer than seven players.

Aaron Connolly, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck are among the absent aces, while Yyves Bissouma really leaves Brighton in a dire predicament.

Our prediction: Man City v Brighton

City are airtight at the back and raising the temperature in attack, even without Aguero.

Their fluid midfield maestros have made up for the lack of a focal point with slick, liquid football, most evident in their recent win over Chelsea.

Brighton lack a clinical edge to their attacking play, while conceding three to goal-shy Wolves is hardly a ringing endorsement of their defensive robustness.

This could get ugly. Quickly.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 Brighton

