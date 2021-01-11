What channel is Stockport v West Ham FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Ham wrap up the weekend of FA Cup fixtures with a fascinating mismatch against non-league opposition in the form of Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

The Hammers have enjoyed a stellar start to their Premier League campaign, perched well clear of relegation with European places in their sights, and can afford to go strong in the FA Cup.

Boss David Moyes has turned the club around after narrowly avoiding the drop last term and will hope to keep up momentum with a resounding victory here.

Stockport County currently ply their trade in the National League and sit high up in fourth, despite only winning one of their last five matches in the competition.

They enter the clash as rank outsiders but will relish the chance to test their mettle against strong opposition in front of the TV cameras.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Stockport v West Ham on TV?

Stockport v West Ham will take place on Monday 11th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Stockport v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most intriguing ties.

What TV channel is Stockport v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Stockport v West Ham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Stockport v West Ham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Stockport v West Ham team news

Stockport: TBC

West Ham: The Hammers are largely unscathed compared to other Premier League sides with only Arthur Masuaku sidelined with a knee injury.

Sebastien Haller – who started West Ham’s last game – is set for a shock move to Ajax, meaning he will be unavailable for the encounter leaving the Hammers short up front, while Robert Snodgrass is off to West Brom.

Our prediction: Stockport v West Ham

The Hammers will mix up their options for this one, but with the likes on Andriy Yarmolenko and Manuel Lanzini to call upon in reserve, they’re hardly short on quality.

Michail Antonio is working his way back to full fitness and may be given game time to stretch his legs here.

Stockport’s players will be fired up for this one, but may struggle without the energy of a crowd to feed off. The Hammers’ quality should shine through.

Our prediction: Stockport 0-3 West Ham

