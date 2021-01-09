What channel is Man Utd v Watford FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United will hope to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment during midweek when they take on Watford amid a batch of FA Cup fixtures live on TV this week.

The Red Devils were humbled by rivals Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Wednesday night – United’s fourth semi-final defeat in 12 months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are still going along nicely in the Premier League as they sit joint top alongside Liverpool, and will drop into the Europa League after losing out in the Champions League group stages.

Watford were early favourites for a swift return to the top flight following their relegation last term, but have so far only managed to sit on the outskirts of the play-off places.

Former boss Vladimir Ivic lasted just four months in charge before being replaced by former Dinamo Tbilisi manager Xisco Munoz in December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Watford on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Watford on TV?

Man Utd v Watford will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most intriguing ties.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Watford on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.

How to live stream Man Utd v Watford online





Watch Man Utd v Watford in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Man Utd v Watford team news

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani continues his suspension, but other than long-term absentee Phil Jones, he is the only one out of action for United.

Solskjaer will use the opportunity to hand fringe players a chance to impress, with Mason Greenwood, Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Axel Tuanzebe all in line to start.

Watford: A host of key names from Watford’s spell in the Premier League are ruled out of this one including Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele and Domingos Quina.

Loanee James Garner is unable to face his parent club in this one, though Ismaila Sarr – who was a transfer target for United in the summer – will feature.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Watford

United are performing well at the moment, barring their slip-up against City this week, and Solskjaer is close to nailing down his strongest starting XI.

This is an opportunity for Van de Beek – who has been in the headlines more for his discontent at being benched than his actual performances – and others of his ilk to step up and deliver inspired performances.

That said, a reshuffled United defence could hand Watford an opportunity to strike, even if it is just a consolation.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Watford

