What channel is Chorley v Derby FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chorley take on a ragged Derby County squad in one of the most intriguing FA Cup fixtures of the weekend.

Advertisement

The non-league side ply their trade in the sixth tier of English football, the National League North, and will head into the biggest game of their history in front of a national audience.

Derby have been dealt a crippling blow going into this one though. Head coach Wayne Rooney, his entire coaching staff and the whole first-team squad have entered a period of self-isolation and have been ruled out of the game.

The Rams must cobble together an XI using their U23 and U18 players, handing Chorley a major chance to capitalise.

The third round is known for its seismic shocks, and this encounter could be shaping up to be the latest in a long line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chorley v Derby on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Chorley v Derby on TV?

Chorley v Derby will take place on Saturday 9th January 2021.

Check out our FA Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chorley v Derby will kick off at 12:15pm.

The whole FA Cup third round takes place this weekend, including Marine v Tottenham in one of the most intriguing ties.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chorley v Derby on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chorley v Derby online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Watch Chorley v Derby in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every FA Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

As the competition progresses, later rounds will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Chorley v Derby team news

Chorley: Ollie Shenton is back in contention after missing their last encounter with an injury issue.

Connor Hall and Harry Cardwell are expected to start up front, while the non-league side could deploy a five-man defence, at least to begin the match with.

Derby: As mentioned, the entire Derby squad is unavailable for this one. A number of their brightest U23 players have also been ruled out after recently training with the first team.

The majority of the Rams’ team will have been born post-Millennium, but they will no doubt be fired up to deliver a gutsy performance on the big stage.

Our prediction: Chorley v Derby

If any game summed up the FA Cup in 2020/21, it’s this one. A fairytale mismatch going ahead despite the so-called ‘giants’ losing their entire squad to isolation.

This is the most unpredictable game of the round, bar none. Will Derby’s young guns turn up or freeze? Both sides are likely to be nervy for different reasons.

While it’s hard to judge Derby based on form, Chorley were unbeaten in nine league matches prior to a hammering at the weekend and have already defeated League One duo Wigan and Peterborough in back-to-back rounds.

We believe.

Our prediction: Chorley 1-0 Derby

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.